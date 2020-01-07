Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Rating Reiterated by Svb Leerink

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Svb Leerink in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VKTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.76.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $557.88 million, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $11.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,355,000 after purchasing an additional 411,256 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,552,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 145,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 58,850 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $875,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

