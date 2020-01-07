VINchain Hits One Day Volume of $111,964.00 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. VINchain has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $111,964.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, VINchain has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00180328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.34 or 0.01369518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00119168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain launched on November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VINchain Coin Trading

VINchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

