Virtacoin (VTA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, Virtacoin has traded up 419.2% against the dollar. One Virtacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Virtacoin has a total market capitalization of $5,998.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Virtacoin alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000098 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Virtacoin

Virtacoin (VTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Virtacoin is www.virtacoin.world. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Virtacoin

Virtacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Virtacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Virtacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.