Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 219 ($2.88) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 144 ($1.89) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 193.38 ($2.54).

VOD stock opened at GBX 147.92 ($1.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 169.46 ($2.23). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 149.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.18.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total value of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

