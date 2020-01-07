Vodi X Reaches Market Cap of $392,163.00 (VDX)

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Vodi X token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. In the last seven days, Vodi X has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Vodi X has a market cap of $392,163.00 and $1,065.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00186423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.09 or 0.01416909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00026181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00121018 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Vodi X Profile

Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,057,726 tokens. Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vodi X is vodix.io. The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX. The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX.

Vodi X Token Trading

Vodi X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vodi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vodi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

