Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €65.00 ($75.58) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.44% from the stock’s previous close.

VNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €53.73 ($62.47).

Shares of Vonovia stock traded up €0.26 ($0.30) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €48.71 ($56.64). The company had a trading volume of 921,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €47.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €45.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion and a PE ratio of 27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €40.05 ($46.57) and a 1-year high of €48.95 ($56.92).

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

