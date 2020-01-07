VoteCoin (VOT) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One VoteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, VoteCoin has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. VoteCoin has a market cap of $127,686.00 and approximately $164.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VoteCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00384974 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00072118 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00100299 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001372 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000347 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000502 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 73,371,875 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site.

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VoteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VoteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.