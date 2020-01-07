vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,000,000.00 in Stock

vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

vTv Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,542. The stock has a market cap of $95.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -3.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. vTv Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 25.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 162.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 47,369 shares during the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

