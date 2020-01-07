Wagerr (WGR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17,479.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Wagerr has a market cap of $6.95 million and $17,479.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr token can now be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Crex24 and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007841 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000982 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000249 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 206,829,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,449,553 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.