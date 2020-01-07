Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Walt Disney earned a coverage optimism score of 1.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the entertainment giant an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Walt Disney’s analysis:

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Imperial Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

DIS stock opened at $145.65 on Tuesday. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.