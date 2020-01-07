Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Warehouse REIT to GBX 145 ($1.91) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of LON:WHR traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 112.35 ($1.48). The company had a trading volume of 124,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 106.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.91. Warehouse REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113.50 ($1.49).

In related news, insider Aimee Pitman bought 47,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £50,188.88 ($66,020.63). Also, insider Stephen Barrow bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £108,000 ($142,067.88).

About Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

