Waves Price Reaches $0.89 (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Waves coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00010921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Exmo, Kuna and Liqui. In the last week, Waves has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Waves has a total market cap of $90.02 million and approximately $57.48 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00021240 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008252 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,807,750 coins. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Gate.io, Kuna, LiteBit.eu, Coinrail, Liqui, Exmo, YoBit, Exrates, Livecoin, Huobi, BCEX, Bittrex, Coinbe, Binance, Cryptohub, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, HitBTC, Upbit, Bitbns, Indodax and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

