Wavesbet (WBET) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $31,762.00

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Wavesbet has a market capitalization of $83,108.00 and $31,762.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wavesbet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00022045 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000763 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001134 BTC.

About Wavesbet

WBET is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

