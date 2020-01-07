Wedbush Comments on Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $621.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.90 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS.

SIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $64.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.79%.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Richard Roedel bought 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $249,864.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,647.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Luther bought 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,789.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,571.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $850,397 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 190.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 74,130 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $8,816,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 648.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 45,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

