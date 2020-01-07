Wedbush Weighs in on AutoZone, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $11.83 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $11.81. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2020 earnings at $16.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $23.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $15.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $12.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $18.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $25.61 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price objective (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,240.40.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,165.71 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $798.41 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,194.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,138.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 659.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 67.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,612,000 after purchasing an additional 40,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

