Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,584.30 ($20.84).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WEIR shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Weir Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) price objective on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

WEIR opened at GBX 1,505 ($19.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,471.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,445.80. Weir Group has a one year low of GBX 1,249 ($16.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 1,003.33.

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

