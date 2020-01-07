Weir Group’s (WEIR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WEIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,440 ($18.94) to GBX 1,395 ($18.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,380 ($18.15) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) target price on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,614.29 ($21.24).

Get Weir Group alerts:

Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 1,515.50 ($19.94) on Tuesday. Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,249 ($16.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,010.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,471.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,445.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00.

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.