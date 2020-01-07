Wells Fargo & Co Begins Coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL)

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.83.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $154.69. 308,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,333. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $155.04.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.08 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $152,973.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,344,000 after buying an additional 72,827 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,845,000 after buying an additional 157,160 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 11.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,396,000 after buying an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 598,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,281,000 after buying an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,972,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

