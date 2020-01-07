Wells Fargo & Co Begins Coverage on PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.68.

Shares of PKI traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $98.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $77.02 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.61 and a 200-day moving average of $89.27.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $706.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.69 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $1,127,934.08. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 430.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2,548.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

