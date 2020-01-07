Wells Fargo & Co Begins Coverage on Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Get Waters alerts:

NYSE WAT traded up $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.98. 420,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.70. Waters has a 12-month low of $188.66 and a 12-month high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13. The business had revenue of $577.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.35 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 77.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waters will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $163,830.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 29,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $6,249,957.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,969 shares of company stock worth $8,858,028 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Waters by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,243,883,000 after purchasing an additional 854,002 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Waters by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,971,000 after purchasing an additional 130,671 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Waters by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 638,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,339,000 after purchasing an additional 457,218 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 472,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Waters by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,988,000 after purchasing an additional 46,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.