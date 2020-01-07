Wells Fargo & Co Initiates Coverage on Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HOLX. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.49. 1,450,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,658. Hologic has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $53.74. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.59.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Hologic had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $220,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,225.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,829 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,970 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $6,610,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 26.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 30.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,292,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,241,000 after purchasing an additional 299,581 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 124.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 507,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,600,000 after purchasing an additional 281,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.