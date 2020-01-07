Wells Fargo & Co Initiates Coverage on Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Qiagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

QGEN traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.29. 2,005,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,241. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $43.16. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,525,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,957,000 after buying an additional 471,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,718,000 after buying an additional 206,294 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 28.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,195,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,011,000 after buying an additional 487,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,104,000 after buying an additional 17,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 134.5% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,913,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,597,000 after buying an additional 1,097,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

