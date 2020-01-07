Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $225.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

