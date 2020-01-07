Wells Fargo & Co Upgrades Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) to “Overweight”

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Hess Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

HESM traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 78,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,734. Hess Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $195.40 million for the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 44.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,893,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after buying an additional 582,085 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $201,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 10.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 22.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

