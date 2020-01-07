WestJet Airlines (OTCMKTS:WJAFF) Earning Extremely Negative News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about WestJet Airlines (OTCMKTS:WJAFF) have trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. WestJet Airlines earned a media sentiment score of -4.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS WJAFF remained flat at $$23.48 during trading on Tuesday. WestJet Airlines has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $23.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24.

WestJet Airlines Company Profile

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages; WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States; and Swoop, an ultra-low-cost carrier for air transportation.

