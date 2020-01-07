Winding Tree Price Tops $0.0802 on Top Exchanges (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Winding Tree token can now be bought for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Winding Tree has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $223.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Winding Tree Profile

Winding Tree’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,381,927 tokens. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com.

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

