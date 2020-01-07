Wings Price Reaches $0.0249 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Wings has traded up 40.3% against the dollar. One Wings token can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Liqui and Binance. Wings has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $96,163.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00180453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.01364989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00119709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings launched on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit, Binance, Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

