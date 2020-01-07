WINk Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.87 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. WINk has a total market capitalization of $18.40 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007841 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000982 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000249 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

