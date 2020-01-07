Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €220.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) received a €220.00 ($255.81) price target from Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 94.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($175.58) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €185.68 ($215.91).

ETR WDI opened at €113.25 ($131.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06. Wirecard has a one year low of €102.20 ($118.84) and a one year high of €159.80 ($185.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is €111.81 and its 200-day moving average is €133.46.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

