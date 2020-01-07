Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Workspace Group (LON:WKP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WKP has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered Workspace Group to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,116.88 ($14.69).

Workspace Group stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,172 ($15.42). 102,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,295. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,147 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 976.17. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30).

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

