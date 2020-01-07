WPP (LON:WPP) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,125 ($14.80) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 985 ($12.96) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,116.92 ($14.69).

Get WPP alerts:

LON:WPP traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,070.50 ($14.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,000. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 791 ($10.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,020.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 981.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion and a PE ratio of 19.22.

In other news, insider Mark Read sold 4,838 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.94), for a total transaction of £47,605.92 ($62,622.89).

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.