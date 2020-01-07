WPP TOKEN Trading Up 27.6% This Week (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. One WPP TOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Trade.io. WPP TOKEN has a total market cap of $49,544.00 and approximately $489.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WPP TOKEN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00037681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.44 or 0.05783301 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026042 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00034817 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001151 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Token Profile

WPP is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,228,734 tokens. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin. WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade.io and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WPP TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WPP TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WPP TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WPP TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.