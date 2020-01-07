Wynn Resorts, Limited Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $4.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the casino operator will post earnings of $4.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ FY2020 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.98 EPS.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Union Gaming Research cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.41.

Shares of WYNN opened at $141.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.22. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $102.03 and a 12 month high of $151.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,853,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,221,733,000 after purchasing an additional 91,299 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,857,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,098,205,000 after purchasing an additional 801,270 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,487,638 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $432,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,251 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,327,357 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $144,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,096,761 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $135,987,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $3,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,304,477.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,750 shares of company stock worth $6,515,688 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

