XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XPO. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 252,900 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $21,261,303.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 552,900 shares of company stock worth $46,723,803 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth $176,926,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth $86,715,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth $57,810,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth $26,391,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 339,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.48. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

