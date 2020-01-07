YEE (YEE) Trading Up 3.7% This Week

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $69,567.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YEE has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One YEE token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, CoinTiger, ABCC and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00039225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $461.26 or 0.05900336 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00027416 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00036233 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001762 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001198 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, DigiFinex, ABCC, FCoin, OKEx, Huobi and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

