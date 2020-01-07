YOU COIN (YOU) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $17.07 million and approximately $11.83 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00180328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.34 or 0.01369518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00119168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,487,106 tokens. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

