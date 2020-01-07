Zacks: Analysts Expect Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) will post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.88). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jumia Technologies.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

JMIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on Jumia Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares in the last quarter. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 207,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,393. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.