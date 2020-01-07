Zacks: Analysts Expect Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) to Post -$0.92 EPS

Brokerages expect Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) to announce ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Polarityte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.72). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full year earnings of ($3.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($3.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Polarityte.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Polarityte from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Polarityte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

PTE opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Polarityte has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $18.17.

In other Polarityte news, CFO Paul Elliot Mann sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $29,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,245.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rainer M. Erdtmann sold 31,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $78,659.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,233 shares of company stock valued at $149,271 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polarityte by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Polarityte by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polarityte by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Polarityte by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.57% of the company’s stock.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

