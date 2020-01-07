Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.07. Northern Oil and Gas posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Northern Oil and Gas.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.59 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Imperial Capital upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.22. 76,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,363,100. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.94.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

