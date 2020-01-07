Zacks: Brokerages Expect John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) will announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. John Bean Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover John Bean Technologies.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.20. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on JBT. ValuEngine upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,800. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $73.36 and a 12-month high of $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $34,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 831.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after acquiring an additional 129,651 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,551,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,500,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,990,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,321,000 after acquiring an additional 96,972 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.