Zacks: J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) Given $15.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given J Alexanders an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J Alexanders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J Alexanders by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after buying an additional 605,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J Alexanders by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 652,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J Alexanders by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 40,505 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of J Alexanders by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 299,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 115,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J Alexanders by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAX stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. J Alexanders has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $12.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter. J Alexanders had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Research analysts forecast that J Alexanders will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J Alexanders Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

