Zacks: Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Vector Group an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

VGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Vector Group stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. Vector Group has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $504.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.50 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vector Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.91%.

In other Vector Group news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $71,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $3,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,453,272 shares of company stock valued at $80,958,914 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 28,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Vector Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the third quarter valued at about $650,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 24,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

