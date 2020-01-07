Zacks: Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $12.70 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Viomi Technology an industry rank of 163 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the second quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the second quarter worth about $418,000. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIOT opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. Viomi Technology has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $567.32 million, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Viomi Technology had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $149.63 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viomi Technology will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

