Zacks: White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given White Mountains Insurance Group an industry rank of 76 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:WTM traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,115.80. 3,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,681. White Mountains Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $852.31 and a twelve month high of $1,131.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,105.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,077.27.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,280.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,858,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $18,525,000. State Street Corp increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,621,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 300.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 235.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

