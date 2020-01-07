Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Price Tops $0.0000

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Zeitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Zeitcoin has traded 65.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zeitcoin has a market cap of $193,018.00 and $4.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000163 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zeitcoin Coin Profile

ZEIT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,246,261 coins. Zeitcoin’s official website is www.zeit-coin.net. Zeitcoin’s official message board is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

