ZelCash One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.67 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the dollar. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00049309 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00036951 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00661217 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00208242 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00075637 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001648 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

