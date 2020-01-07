Zetacoin (ZET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $231,048.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $231,048.00 and approximately $13,004.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange, CoinEgg, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,303.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.88 or 0.02936261 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00641902 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00019334 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000423 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,881,707 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinEgg, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

