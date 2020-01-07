Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Chairman Sells $185,976.00 in Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $185,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,271,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,857,901.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Z traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.77. 2,172,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Zillow Group Inc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $51.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $745.21 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on Z. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $919,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $1,944,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $4,376,000. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $16,628,000. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.