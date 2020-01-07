Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.39.

ZBH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.82. The stock had a trading volume of 907,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.96. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $98.60 and a 52 week high of $151.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

