Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a $170.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $140.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.39.

Shares of ZBH traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.12. 20,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,447. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $98.60 and a fifty-two week high of $151.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.58 and its 200 day moving average is $136.81.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

